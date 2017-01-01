Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
APRIL 22 – 23, 2017 | USC CAMPUS
THE FESTIVAL
ABOUT THE FESTIVAL
INFO/TICKETS
INFO ESPAÑOL/ENTRADAS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
FESTIVAL AFTER DARK
BE A VOLUNTEER
SCHEDULE
SCHEDULE
AUTHORS & PERFORMERS
SPONSORS/EXHIBITORS
BE A SPONSOR/EXHIBITOR
SPONSORS
EXHIBITORS
BOOK PRIZES
BOOK PRIZES
ABOUT BOOK PRIZES
EMCEE BIO
ELIGIBILITY & JUDGING
PREVIOUS HONOREES
WINNERS BY AWARD
PRESS RELEASES
CONTACTS
APRIL 22-23, 2017
|
USC CAMPUS
|
FREE ADMISSION
Share
Information ›
Schedule ›
Authors & Performers ›
Conversations Tickets ›
While the festival is free, indoor Conversations require tickets. They're free (with a $1 service charge).
Get Tickets ›
See the finalists, then make plans to join us as the year's best books are honored at USC’s historic Bovard Auditorium.
Volunteer ›
Join the team that makes the festival possible. Have a great time, meet new people and help promote literacy and reading.